Drake, the release of one of his albums is synonymous with new merch

The release of a new album by Drake it would not be such without the related merchandising.

A few days after the surprise release of her new 14-track dance album, with the same precision as one of the exclusive Swiss watches she loves to wear on her wrist, the T-shirts have arrived.

On the occasion of the release of his seventh recording effort, entitled Honestly, Nevermindthe well-known fashion enthusiast Drake started with a Realtree camo with the words “Sympathy” in an orange university font reminiscent of the tour merchandise Summer Sixteen “Revenge” six years ago. It was 2016, otherwise known as the year merchandising lived, thrived and died … if only we had foreseen what we now know! Certainly, on the back of the camouflage shirt is written “Summer 22”, a season that will almost certainly see Drake’s house rhythms compare with those of Beyoncé in the precious space reserved for DJs in clubs all over the world.

The camouflage shirts have been pre-sale on his official merch shop, Drake Relatednot long after that Drizzy posted a series of photos of himself and his friends wearing them over the weekend. Priced at $ 45, they are a sell-out item and are already sold out. For those wishing to get one, all that remains is to keep an eye on the resale sites.