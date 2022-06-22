Do you like ‘Stranger Things’? 4 books you can’t miss

With 287 million hours watched in its opening weekend, the fourth season of stranger things It has become the most watched premiere in the history of Netflix. The science fiction series set in the eighties is a classic that you surely want to know more about.

In order to satisfy your curiosity, we propose four readings that will enrich your knowledge of the saga.

Gwenda Bond. Dangerous minds. Plaza & Janes. 384 pages

Summer of 1969. The war causes shock among young Americans. Terry Ives, the student on a quiet college campus in the heart of Indiana, couldn’t be further from the front lines of Vietnam and the protests in Washington. But the world is changing and Terry is not content to be a mere spectator. When she learns that the government is conducting a major experiment in the small town of Hawkins, she volunteers. Dubbed MKUltra, the project features undercover vans, a lab deep in the woods, psychoactive substances administered by secretive investigators…and a mystery that restless young Terry is determined to unravel.

Guy Adams. Notes on Upside Down. Grijalbo. 240 pages

you devoured stranger things in less than a week and finishing watching it has left you with a void the size of a Demogorgon. Don’t worry, it has a solution: Notes on the Upside Down world is a guide to discover everything about the series; from the conspiracy theory of the mysterious Montauk Project to the great songs of the 80s that sound in each episode, going through all kinds of curiosities and a lot of dark facts. So you will surely be preparing to enjoy the next season to the fullest. If you want to know what influence Steven Spielberg has had on the series, which Stephen King books you should read, or where David O’Bannon’s name came from, this is the perfect book for you.

Gina McIntyre. Stranger Things. Upside down worlds. 224 pages

Stranger Things. upside down worlds is the official guide and perfect companion to go behind the scenes of the hit series. Presented by the Duffer brothers, creators of the series, this book offers us unpublished and exclusive material to understand and discover the secrets of the series through maps and interviews with the actors. The thoughtful, full-color design is meant to mimic a classic ’80s thriller.

Adam Christopher. Stranger Things: Dark in the city. Plaza & Janes. Only in eBook.