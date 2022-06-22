Disney brings back Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

In 2018, Sean Bailey, head of Disney Production, publicly assured that the actor Johnny Depp would no longer be part of the future plans of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. In an interview granted to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Bailey stated the following: “We are going for a new energy and vitality”. Although he did not want to give any information on the reasons why the actor had been “canceled” by Disney, everything pointed to the fact that it was due to the statements made by actress Amber Heard, Depp’s ex-wife, where she called herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in an op-ed published by the ‘Washington Post’ just four days before Disney decided to fire Depp.

However, everything seems to indicate that the Disney executives are really sorry for this decision, since through a televised trial it was shown that Amber Heard intentionally defamed him, causing him great economic losses and loss of prestige. For this reason, Disney has wanted to recover the famous ‘Jack Sparrow’ in the vicinity of Disneyland, making the actor gradually regain his importance in the industry.



Jack Sparrow

According to some media outlets, the image of Johnny Depp playing his iconic character of ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ was projected on the Castle of the Magic Kingdom theme park in the city of Paris. The actor’s image was projected in a “Pirates of the Caribbean” show with lights and fireworks. In addition, they also used his voice, since some of the most famous phrases of his character could be heard during the show. This is possible because Disney owns all the rights to the film, so it can use his image in any of its shows, even if the actor does not agree with it.

Let us remember that, during the trial, Johnny Depp was very firm regarding the treatment received from the Disney executives, since there was no sentence that blamed him for absolutely nothing and yet they assumed his guilt without the possibility that he would defend himself The actor assured that he felt really “betrayed” by the company, assuring that there was nothing they could offer him so that he would play Captain Jack Sparrow again.. “Nothing in this world, not even $300 million and a million alpacas,” Depp told Heard’s lawyer during cross-examination at trial.

In addition, he also denounced that Disney got rid of him as an actor, but they continued to benefit from the income generated by his character.: “They did not remove my character from the attractions. They did not stop selling dolls. They did not stop selling anything. They just did not want there to be something behind me that they could find,” he explained in front of the Jury.

After the verdict handed down by the Virginia court, where the jury ruled in favor of Depp, a large number of fans have demanded a public apology from Disney for the damage caused to the actor’s image, although he himself has assured that their relationship with the company is “irreparable”.