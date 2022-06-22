Death toll rises to 920 and 600 injured in Afghanistan earthquake

The Afghan authorities raised this Wednesday to 920 the number of deaths and more than 600 those injured by the 5.9-magnitude earthquake registered last night in eastern Afghanistan, while the search for survivors continues in the biggest catastrophe since the arrival of the Taliban to the power.

The new number of deaths and injuries in the earthquake that mainly affected two provinces in eastern Afghanistan, on the border with Pakistan, was provided at a press conference by the Deputy Minister for Disaster Management, Mawlavi Sharfuddin Muslim.

The earthquake was recorded on Tuesday night about 46 kilometers from the city of Khost, near the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which also reported an aftershock of 4.5 degrees.

Images shared on social networks show numerous houses destroyed, and the Taliban government has already begun rescue efforts by sending aid, helicopters and medical supplies.

Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes, especially in the area known as the Hindu Kush, which is highly seismically active and is the usual point of origin for telluric movements in the region.

In the middle of last January, another 5.3-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Afghanistan, killing at least 26 people, according to UN data, and destroying 800 homes, mostly flimsy adobe houses, in different districts of the province. of Badghis.

Also in October 2015, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in the extreme northeast of the country left more than a hundred dead in Afghanistan and almost 300 dead in neighboring Pakistan, where more than 2,000 were also injured.