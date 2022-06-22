Cruz Azul presents a new uniform for the Apertura 2022

The Machine presented the new skin for the 2022/2023 season, where it will fight for the tenth star, although it has not presented reinforcements

Blue Cross presented the clothing that will be used throughout the 2022/2023 season. The new clothes of the Machine already have the shield that the cement workers presented last Monday, in which the absence of the nine stars that signify each of the championships of the Noria squad stands out.

At a private event south of Mexico City, Blue Crosstogether with the Spanish brand Joma, presented the uniforms and sportswear that the men’s and women’s teams will wear throughout the coming season.

So far, 10 days before the Opening 2022 begins, Blue Cross He has not announced any reinforcement for the next tournament. He only has Andrés Gudiño as his incorporation, but he returned to the institution after completing a loan with Tepatitlán, in addition to Diego Aguirre and his coaching staff.

On the other hand, there are two casualties that the Machine has, after the departures of Pablo Aguilar and Adrián Aldrete, to Libertad de Paraguay and Pumas respectively.

Blue Cross will face Atlas next Sunday June 26 in the Champion of Champions match; while he will debut in the Apertura 2022 on Saturday, July 2 at the University Stadium against Tigres.