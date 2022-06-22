‘Claw’: What’s Real and What’s Fiction in the Netflix Movie – CINEMABLEND

Juancho Hernangómez and Adam Sandler star in this film with basketball as the protagonist, but is this project inspired by a true story?

Clawone of Netflix’s latest hits in movie format, tells the story of a young Spaniard with a troubled past whose life changes when a scout from the NBA wants to make him the new promise of basketball. Directed by Jeremiah Zagar and starring Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangómez, you may have wondered if Claw it is based on a real story. The answer is more complex than a yes or no.

The story of Bo Cruz, the character played by Hernangómez, is not based on reality. However, if everything is what the protagonist has to go through to become part of an NBA team: from training to the Draft, the procedure for selecting basketball players.

Of course, to all this we must also add the amount of real basketball players who make cameos in Claw. You can see them below:

“The film has done an incredible job of trying to keep it as close to reality as possible”Hernangómez himself told SensaCinema about the realism of the film.

As the player and actor continues:

All the tests that are passed before the Draft, I have experienced that, and it is very similar. It is the uncertainty, not knowing, trying to compete against a new world. You don’t know what kind of basketball it is, you don’t know English, I didn’t know anything when I got to the NBA or tried to fight for the American dream

One of the things the film has moved away from real life has been by pitting Hernangomez against Anthony Edwards, who plays Bo Cruz’s nemesis. In real life, both are friends and they coincided for a year in the same team, in the minnesota timberwolves. On the other hand, the film closes with Bo Cruz joining the boston celticsteam for which Hernangómez played from 2021 to 2022.

