Cindy Lauper, birthday party in Capri

The time of the stars is back in Capri. After Drew Barrymore, Camila Cabello and Heidi Klumjust to name a few – has also been spotted Cindy Lauper who chose the blue island to celebrate her 69th birthday. The pop rock star takes a few days off with her husband David Thornton, choosing the quiet of the Villa Marina, the luxurious hotel overlooking the Gulf of Naples. With an original black pointed hat and white linen suit, Cindy chose to spend her first day in Capri on the terraces of the La Fontelina beach club, welcomed by the patron Gaetano Gargiulo who did not give up posing for the souvenir photo ranking with the very nice New York singer.





The holidays And then, before returning to the hotel, shopping in the square under the curious gaze of tourists and fans who recognized it and did not hesitate to stop it to take a selfie. For Cindy Lauper, Capri’s time was marked by lazy readings in the garden of the Guarino family’s hotel and culinary interludes at the Ziq restaurant where the house chef Manuele Cattaruzza has prepared a special birthday dinner for her. With flavors and aromas that are perhaps also familiar to her, having Italian and southern origins: his grandmother was from Palermo.

June 22, 2022




