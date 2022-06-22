Cillian Murphy: From driving a $48,000 car, to this…

Cillian Murphy is, today, one of the most prominent actors today. With her brilliant performances, she managed to consolidate her career, as well as gain access to a large amount of dollars. With them, he decided to increase the value of his garage, adding an ostentatious car. He learns more about this valuable vehicle below.

June 22, 2022 7:00 p.m.

Cillian Murphy, is one of the most prominent actors of recent times. He has worked with the director Christopher Nolan in various productions, such as the trilogy of Dark Knightstarring the Batman of Christian bale, inception beside Leonardo Dicaprio Y dunkirkwhere he shared a screen with Harry Styles.

who gives life to thomas shelby in the series Peaky Blindershas returned to work with Nolan, starring in the film Oppenheimerwith a release date of 2023. In it, Murphy plays the theoretical physicist Robert Oppenheimernicknamed the “father of the atomic bomb”, for having designed it in the so-called manhattan projectduring the Second World War.

All these jobs allowed the actor born in Cork, Ireland, make a great fortune. Considering your taste for high-end cars, decided to invest part of this fortune in a luxurious new car. In torkwe tell you more details about the cheapest and most valuable car you have in your garage.

Worth 48 thousand dollarsthe Lexus RX450h, is the cheapest car in your garage. This hybrid has a motor 3.5-liter V6 and a electric motorwhich combined, generate a power of 429 horsepower. So, you can speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds. Their top speed is electronically limited to 200 km/h.

The most valuable car in his collection is a Porsche 911 Carrera Sof 108 thousand dollars. This ostentatious sports car hides under the hood a powerful engine of 3.8 liter 6 cylinder. Thanks to the power of 400 horsepower generated by the engine, can reach a top speed of 302 km/h and go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds.