Christian Bale talks about the musical number (and with Kate Bush) that we will never see

What things are: a scene from stranger things so that kate bush went from being a cult artist to returning to the hit stops all the way up And she could have gone even further: to Thor: Love and Thunder, specifically, according to Christian bale.

As revealed by the Welshman, who plays hat (the Butcher of Gods!), Taika Waititi had planned for his film a musical scene with music by the author of Running Up That Hill. However, he had to discard it.

“Taika and I wanted to do a dance number, which we didn’t get to do, but we had this thing lined up with a Kate Bush theme,” Bale revealed (via Deadline).

“I believe that [Waititi] realized that they were never going to let him put something like that in the film,” continues the actor. He also reveals other musical influences for the return of Chris Hemsworth (and of Natalie Portmann) to the MCU.

“I can say that the most well-known thing I saw [preparando el papel de Gorr] was the video of eat daddy of Aphex Twin. But I don’t even know if that will be in the final cut.”

Thanks to this reference to the very badass video clip directed by Chris Cunningham, we know that Bale’s interactions with electronic music go beyond that bale out that sampled his legendary anger on the set of Terminator Salvation.

Even so, the reference to Bush leaves us wanting to know more. What song by the artist was Waititi planning to use? What Running Up That Hill is already well seen, we can ask ourselves if the choreography in question was based on some theme of dreaming (his darkest album) or in songs about madness and crime like Babooshka either Wedding List.

But the idea that makes us salivate is that Waititi would have put a whole Marvel villain to move the skeleton with Wuthering Heights, the delightfully histrionic ballad that propelled Bush to fame in 1979. Now that would have been one to watch.

Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations in your email every Friday? Sign up for our Newsletter.