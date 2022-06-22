Christian Bale shares his reaction to discovering “Gorr’s thong” in the comics

In addition, the actor who plays Gorr the butcher of gods in Thor 4 acknowledges that he did not know what the UCM was before signing his contract with Marvel

Maybe Christian bale have left DC for him UCMbut the actor The dark knight actually didn’t even know what the acronym stood for before signing on to play the villain Gorr the butcher of gods in Thor: Love and Thunderor that he had entered some sort of “movie universe.”

The Oscar winner Bale declared to TotalFilm who did not hesitate “at all” to accept another comic character after the trilogy of Batman of Christopher Nolan. “That’s something that never even crossed my mind,” Bale said. «I read it and people were like, ‘Oh, look at this! He has entered the MCU », and I said: ‘What have I done? I haven’t gotten into shit, thank you very much‘. And he thought: ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

Bale also said he made the mistake of Googling his character from marvel comics. “In a way, you say: ‘I already know what he does. He is right in the name, isn’t he?“, Explain. “But I made the mistake of Googling it and, Oh no! [En los cómics] she walks around in a thong all the time. And I thought: ‘They don’t have the right man for that!’ Fortunately, [Taika] Waititi discarded the thong. “But I always thought about what I could do with this in front of a blue screen,” adds Bale. “She could wear whatever she wanted later.”

To play the role of the bad guy, Bale had talks with Waititi, who wanted to incorporate a dance sequence in the style of Kate Bush, which is experiencing a great cultural resurgence at the moment. “Obviously, there is a kind of light attitude of NosferatuBale said. “Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, and we had all this Kate Bush kind of stuff that we worked on. But I think that he realized he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final movie«.