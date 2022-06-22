Christian Bale didn’t know what the MCU was before Thor

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.21.2022





The American actor, Christian Bale is one of the favorite actors of superhero lovers because he gave life to Bruce Wayne in the Batman films directed by Christopher Nolan. Now I know will convert in villain in the new Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Bale will debut as Gorr in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and there are high expectations for his arrival. However, despite the excitement of the fans, The actor acknowledges that he did not know what the UCM was, much less what the character he would give life to was like.

In a recent interview the media TotalFilmtalked about his arrival in the Avengers universe and also revealed the surprise he got when he saw Gorr for the first time.

“People were like, ‘Oh look at this! It’s entered the MCU! ‘ And I was like, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t gotten into shit, thank you very much. I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was“, he mentioned.

Christian Bale acknowledged that he had to search Google to find out who was the character he would bring to life in the new film.

“I made the mistake of googling it and oh no! (In the comics) he runs around in a thong all the time,” Bale explains.. “And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!’ And then Taika quickly dispelled any notions of running around with it. But I always thought about what I could do with this in front of a blue screen: I could throw whatever I wanted later on,” he confessed.

