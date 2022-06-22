Christian Bale didn’t know what the MCU was before ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere on July 8 (nothing and less is missing, you just have to hold on a little longer) and introduce Christian Bale into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The prestigious actor, with a long history of success behind him with films like American Psycho or Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, has surprised with recent statements about his participation in the project. It seems that the artist of The Machinist I didn’t know what the MCU was.

“I read that and people were like, ‘Oh look at this! It’s entered the MCU!’ And I was like: ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t gotten into shit, thank you very much. I was like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was“, declared Bale for TotalFilm In an interview. It is hard to believe that Bale had no knowledge of what is currently the most important franchise in the film industry, since it is the one that grosses the most at the box office in general if we take into account all of his projects. Until Avengers: Endgame was fighting against Avatar to get to be the highest grossing film in cinema.

Gorr has ballots to be the new great villain of Marvel

Christian bale play Gorr, the Butcher of Gods in the film directed by Taika Waititi to have some very sucky Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, in addition to Tessa Thopmson and the Guardians of the Galaxy themselves (with Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, etc). Bale’s villain could become one of the most important in Marvel, and with just his appearance that is already more than clear, because the characterization that the actor received gives real panic. Thor: Love and Thunder be the next MCU feature film before the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Cost to compete against Top Gun: Maverick at the box office, which continues to grow steadily, but don’t underestimate Waititi.

Font.