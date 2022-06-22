Chris Rock rejects Jada Pinkett’s invitation for Will Smith’s slap – People – Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith attempted to mediate between her husband Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock. Several months have passed since the television cameras captured how the ‘Men in Black’ actor jumped on stage at the Oscar Awards gala and slapped Rock after he had made a joke about Jada’s physical appearance .

Rock compared his baldness to that of the character ‘Gl Gane’, from the movie ‘Up to the Limit’, a woman who had to shave her head in order to enter the Army. Her joke, more than laughter, caused rejection, because the American took advantage of the actress’s alopecia.

Smith’s aggression reached such a point that the Academy – organizer of the most important film awards – vetoed him for ten years. Despite the conflict, Jada spoke for her family and asked that both celebrities have “the opportunity to heal.”

Why did Chris Rock ignore his call?

With the state of the world today, we need both of you, and we all need each other more than ever.

The actress had singled out the two men and asked them to ‘make peace’.

“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent and capable men have a chance to heal, talk about this and reconcile. With the current state of the world, we need both of them, and we all need each other more than ever, “he assured in a talk with the television program ‘Red Table Talk’.

But the comedian seems to have turned a ‘deaf ear’ to his request. According to a person close to him, Rock “is not worried about the Smiths at the moment”, so it is not in his interest to attend to Jada’s call.

Jada Pinkett Smith attempted to mediate the conflict between Rock and Smith. Photo: Instagram: @jadapinkettsmith

“He is on tour and is preparing for a comedy special,” the source told the specialized media ‘ET’.

Although Rock has made jokes on his tour about the slap that went around the world, He has not spoken directly about the attack nor has he referred to the public apology offered by Will Smith.

“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at the Academy Awards last night was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith said as the commotion arose. “Pranks at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally,” he said.

‘I didn’t know I had alopecia’

He belittled him in front of millions of people

Before the long silence of the comedian, his brother, Kenny Rock, came to his defense a few weeks ago. He maintained that Smith did not have to feel threatened and react in such a way regardless of the number of viewers of the gala.

“(Smith) just had no respect for him at the time. She belittled him in front of millions of people, ”she criticized in a conversation with the newspaper ‘Los Angeles Times’.

The moment Will Smith punched Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The brother accepted that the prank “wasn’t very funny”, but considered that Rock would not have done it if he knew that Jada suffers from alopecia. “He didn’t know,” he reiterated.

Jada Pinkett Smith is a champion of awareness campaigns for the genetic disease that causes hair loss. Thanks to the incident at the Oscars, she said to take “the moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it is like to have this condition and educate people about what alopecia really is.”

