Chris Hemsworth recalled the moment Kristen Stewart hit him

Chris Hemsworth said that Kristen Stewart hit it accidentally while filming “Snow White and the Huntsman.”

Stewart punches Hemsworth

In a recent video interview with GQ, the Thor: Love and Thunder actor revisited some of her most memorable roles, including the 2012 reimagining of the fairy tale Snow White, in which she played the lead huntsman.

Hemsworth later recalled how Stewartwho played Snow White, inadvertently hit him during an action scene which was subsequently cut from the film.

However, the actor added that: “I was like, ‘That would have been the perfect, most truthful shot we had.’ I think she was more upset than I was.” Which suggests that there was no great chemistry between the stars.

Hemsworth then went on to talk about the “reckless” nature of his character, saying: “There was a kind of chaotic, carefree nature to him that allowed us to have a lot of fun.”

The actor’s wishes

The Marvel star said that “he is still happy to have a job and work on big movies, blockbusters” andbecause “those were the movies I loved when I was a kid,” but that it also is “wanting to do something smaller based on characters and movies where special effects and big action scenes aren’t necessarily the most dominant force”.

The actor recently starred in Netflix’s Spiderheada sci-fi thriller centered around a state-of-the-art prison where inmates are subjected to mind-altering drugs.

Hemsworth will appear next in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released in theaters in our country on July 7 of this year. For the rest, the cinema chains have already confirmed that pre-sales start on June 23.

STOP EVERYTHING 🔥🔥

June 23, presale, Thor: Love and Thunder ⚡

AAAHHHHHH!!! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/vDDpisJ1jQ – Cinemark Chile (@CinemarkChile) June 20, 2022













