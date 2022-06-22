Camila Cabello appears renewed with a new look

Camila Cabello has become one of the most influential singers in the world of fashion since the beginning of her career.

Although on several occasions it has joined the wave of radical changes in look, her brown hair has always prevailed over everything.

However, this time the interpreter of ‘Señorita’ decided to abandon the dark tones to wear a honey tone for the first time in celebration of the great success of her new album ‘Familia’.

With 64 million followers on her official Instagram account, Camila Cabello surprised her fans with a renewed image as a result of the small reflections that are part of her new image.

Through two photographs in the mirror Camila Cabello unveiled the new color of her enviable mane along with a simple look in t-shirt and jeans.

Although it is not such a drastic style, her fans were quick to congratulate her on the excellent choice she made after abandoning her characteristic hair color.

“Beautiful girl. “,” Oh, how cute!”, “I love you”, “Surrendered by that woman”, “I LOVE YOU THAT BEAUTIFUL”, “Pretty is not enough!”, “Excellent photographs”, “How cool, beautiful”, Why are you So cute?” Some netizens wrote.

“Honey”, wrote the singer in the Instagram post that added more than a million likes.

On the eve of summer it was when Camila Cabello decided to opt for a lighter shade to complete the perfect outfit to set trends in the coming warm days.

