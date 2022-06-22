Call of Duty punishes players who cheat by taking away their weapons

Image : Sledgehammer Games / Kotaku

Call of Duty is riddled with cheaters, but the team at ricochet in Activision is always developing new tools to prevent ‘cheating’ do you ramp in Vanguard Y war zone. This time Ricochet has implemented a new anti-cheat measure as part of your “kit Mitigation Tool Kit” that steals cheaters’ weapons right out of their hands and even prevents them from punching . Basically, the cheats of the CoD They transform into pacifists every time they are hunted by the game’s anti-cheat software.

Ricochet, a group composed of security engineers, video games and of servers researchers, data scientists and others, public a statement about the progress of your software anti cheat on June 16. The group explained that dealing with cheaters is a lot like dealing with a virus: A solution might work, but it’s usually a temporary balm as bad actors can, and often do, adapt to new obstacles. Yes well Ricochet trusts his growing kit of mitigation tools, the group is aware that “tomorrow will continue presenting new and evolving threats. That said, crushing cheaters is a matter of further developing the mitigation tools and hit the targets with one or all of these anti-cheat measures at once. And the A new addition to this toolbox is a technique that Ricochet has dubbed “Disarm.”

The name is pretty self explanatory. When a cheater is detected in Vanguard either war zoneRicochet’s anti-cheat system “simply takes away weapons (including fists) ” . That is all. If they catch you they steal everything the same thing that makes Call of Duty be Call of Duty. combat, shooting . I can’t imagine it would be fun to play without all that chaos.

Ricochet said they don’t expect to see many clips In Internet but you already saw the tool in action and discovered that “the reactions of the cheaters they are always priceless ”. disarm joins to two other techniques in the kit of Ricochet Mitigation Tools: Invisibility cloak and Damage Shield.

Ricochet also responded to other questions in the statement . The group confirmed that its anti-cheat system will be active the first day in Modern Warfare II Y war zone 2.0. They also said that since April 2022, more than 180. 000 players they have been banned in Vanguard Y war zone. That’s a lot of people who would probably do well to accept that they’re bad at playing video game. Nothing happens .

Activision Blizzard has continued to come under fire for your legal problems related to years of workplace harassment and sexual misconduct. But do not worry everything is fine because the company published a report in that is acquitted of any irregularity. Never mind that his moves have impacted projects and studios, including Vicarious Visions, which had to cancel a possible remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 after being absorbed last year. Maybe Activision Blizzard should accept that it’s bad too to manage video games and developers.