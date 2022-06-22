BUAP Enlists Simulation Center for the Faculty of Medicine

The Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP) launched a state public tender for the integral project of the design of the Center for Simulation and Development of Clinical Skills of the School of Medicine.

According to the FIE-OP-CONV-003/2022 tender, the building will consist of four levels, consisting of a concrete structure and slabs, masonry finishes and installations up to the third level. Its location will be at 11 South 4701 of the Colonia Reforma Agua Azul.

On June 27, at 11:30 a.m., there will be a visit to the work site, while the clarification meeting will take place the next day. Notification of the ruling will be made on August 1.

In the document published in the Official State Newspaper (POE) It is established that the type of contract will be at a fixed price and a determined time, in addition to the fact that the works will have to be carried out in 180 days, starting on August 9 of this year, with the objective that they be finished on February 4, 2023.

The BUAP will grant 30 percent of the contracted amount, including VAT, to the winner of the tender, as an advance payment for the work.

In addition, the bidder You may not subcontract any part of the projectunless indicated by the highest house of studies in the state.

On June 6, the institution also launched a state public tender for the comprehensive design and construction project for the headquarters building of the Postgraduate degree in Microbiology from the Institute of Sciences.

The work, which will consist of three levels and will be located in University City (CU)should be completed by November 3 of this year.