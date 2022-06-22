Britney Spears is sued by her father for defamation

Digital Millennium

Britney Spears received the news that her father, Jamie began a process of lawsuit for alleged defamation against her. Everything seems to indicate that the pop star will see her face with her father in court again.

the princess of pop rrecently stole the attention of all the cameras thanks to marrying Sam Asghari but now it is trending again in a non-positive way.

First it was the singer who sued James Spears for the controversy guardianship because her father deprived her of basic freedoms. At the time, justice agreed with Britney.

Now James Spears claims that Britney allegedly “ruined” his name and that’s why he filed a defamation lawsuitaccording to information shared by the TMZ portal.

The artist’s father is not at all happy about the comments that his daughter makes on her Instagram account, much less that she is going to launch a book detailing the experiences she lived under her tutelage.

Alex Weingarten, attorney for Jamie Spears, stated that the artist “He continues to post content on social media containing outrageous accusations about various issues.”

