Britney Spears’ ex-husband tries to interrupt her surprise wedding | People | USA Edition

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, tried to disrupt the singer’s wedding to Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of four years, on Thursday by breaking into their home hours before the couple were to marry in a private ceremony.

The TMZ newspaper was the first to advance this link, secretly organized by Spears at her residence in Los Angeles and that, according to the American press, will not be attended by the singer’s family.

Alexander, who married the interpreter of “Baby One More Time” in 2004 during a trip to Las Vegas (USA) but signed the divorce 55 hours later, managed to access Spears’ house and record the preparations for the link .

The man managed to avoid the security perimeter of the mansion, located in southern California, and broadcast live through Instagram his tour of the corridors of the house until he found a tent decorated like a chapel in which, apparently, the wedding will take place.

There, Alexander asked a group of operatives where Spears and her family were.

“Britney Spears invited me here. She is my first wife, my only wife. I am her first husband. I am here to stop the wedding,” he yelled at security as the broadcast continued.

Finally, the man was arrested.

Spears and Asghar have been preparing this link since November, when they both got engaged, according to a source close to the couple cited by People magazine.

“It is very important for her that she can finally get married. She wants it to be perfect, so she is so nervous that she is overwhelmed. She is very sensitive,” said this source that the medium did not reveal.

The list of guests at the link is unknown, although media such as Fox News have stated that Madonna, Paris Hilton and other familiar faces will attend the event.

At the end of last year, the California Justice put an end to the guardianship for which the singer’s father took control of her finances and personal life for almost 14 years, a legal situation so controversial that it led to an international scandal thanks to the insistence of Spears fans.

The artist, who has sold more than 100 million records, has regained her autonomy and will soon be able to use her 60 million dollar estate, a radically different situation from a few months ago, when she had to ask permission to leave House..

The first decision he made after the end of the guardianship was his commitment to Sam Asghari, a dancer whom he met in 2016 during the filming of the “Slumber Party” video clip.