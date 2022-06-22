Brad Pitt Shares Heartbreaking Details About His ‘Broken Heart’ After Split From Angelina Jolie

Hollywood superstar Brad Pittwho moved after her split from Angelina Joliesaid “I think all of our hearts are broken.”

Speaking to the latest edition of British GQThe 58-year-old actor has given a grim assessment of the human condition as he moves forward since the collapse of his five-year marriage to the Maleficent actress in 2016.

He said that emotional turmoil and deep sadness are an inevitable part of growing up, saying, “I think all of our hearts are broken.”

“I’ve always felt very alone in my life, only as a child, alone even here, and it really wasn’t until recently that I had a bigger hug from my friends and family.”he added.

“What’s that line? It was Rilke or Einstein, believe it or not, but it was something about when you can walk with paradox, when you carry real pain and real joy at the same time, this is maturity, this is growth.”

The actor spent 18 months attending regular Alcoholics Anonymous meetings while embracing the group’s core principles of abstinence from all mind-altering substances and honesty regarding the nature of addiction in 2016.

“He had a really cool group of men here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” he explained. ‘Because I had seen other people’s stuff that had been recorded spilling their guts, and that’s just appalling to me.’

“I don’t have the ability to do just one or two a day,” he said of his past smoking habit. ‘It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I will drive on the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”

Pitt believes we all experience wrenching pain at some point in our lives, though he himself has embraced a life of abstinence that began shortly after he divorced Jolie in 2016.