Brad Pitt is the cover of GQ Magazine and says that he already sees himself in his last stage

At 58 years of age, the actor Brad Pitt is already questioning how he wants to live his last stage of life and what he will dedicate himself to, what is clear to him is that he has a mission: to improve his health.

the protagonist of Seven appears on the cover of GQ Magazine and he confesses in the publication by telling what his personal and creative situation is, as well as the future he plans.

“For some time now, I see myself in my last stage. What will this new phase be like? How am I going to figure it out?” he told writer Ottesa Moshfegh, who wrote an extensive profile of the actor.

Pitt also revealed that he is trying to improve his health and has made the decision to quit smoking during the pandemic. He said he initially tried to cut down on the number of cigarettes he smokes daily, but realized he would have to stop completely for it to work.

In addition to not drinking since he separated from Angelina Jolie, a divorce that is almost six years old.

“I had a really cool group of guys here that was really private and selective, so it was safe, because I’d seen stuff from other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, that had been recorded throwing up, and that’s just egregious to me.” reveals the actor.

Likewise, Pitt said he is on a more spiritual journey and committed to forging meaningful connections, investigating life’s existential dilemmas and listening to the personal stories of others.

“I’ve always felt very alone in my life, only as a child, alone even here, and it really wasn’t until recently that I had a bigger hug from my friends and family,” the actor concluded.