Brad Pitt hints at his imminent retirement from acting: “I am in the last leg of my film career”

Con the movie ‘Bullet Train’ about to debut on the big screen, Brad Pitt has been going around and just hinted his impending retirement from acting.

This does not mean that he will not continue to be involved in countless films as a producer from this point on. In fact, has been producing movies for most of the last two decades.

But Brad Pitt is already 58 years old and his work as a leading man could be coming to an end in the next few years.

Arguably winning the Academy Award for his role as Cliff Booth in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ It was the highlight of Brad Pitt’s career as an actor. He had been nominated before but always lost at the ceremony. Now that he has fulfilled that missing part of his career, the star feels at peace.

Unlike movie titans like Jack Nicholson, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro or Al PacinoBrad Pitt is not seen playing roles to a advanced age.

In fact, he likes the idea of ​​working behind the scenes in that role as a producer financing projects. In fact, he has worked as a producer with the Netflix movie ‘Blonde’ by Ana de Armas.

Pitt’s production company is called Plan B and they have several new projects for the next few years. In a recent interview with GQ, Brady Pitt dropped the bombshell suggesting that these are the final years of his acting career. In that case, Hollywood would be losing one of its biggest stars of the last 30 years.

“I consider myself in my last stretch. This last semester or quarter. What is this section going to be? And how do I want to design that? Brad Pitt in GQ

Tarantino doesn’t like this idea.

This hint of a possible retirement doesn’t mean he’s retiring for good, especially with fans as exclusive as Quentin Tarantino.

Directing Brad Pitt in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and ‘Inglorious Bastards’ It was one of the director’s highlights. He was the one who said that Brad was one of the last movie stars left on the big screen.

He also said this in GQ about Brad Pitt: “It’s just a different breed of man. And frankly, I don’t think you can describe exactly what that is because it’s like describing the brightness of stars.

I noticed it when we were doing ‘Inglourious Basterds.’ When Brad was in the shot, I didn’t feel like he was looking through the camera’s viewfinder. I felt like he was watching a movie. Just the presence of him on the four walls of the frame created that impression.”