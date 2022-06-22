Brad Pitt considers retiring from acting this year

Brad Pittt would be considering the end of his career of more than 30 years as an actor to usher in a new stage. In an interview with GQPitt revealed that he is in the last phase and that retirement could happen this year. The actor of movies like Inglourious Basterds, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Y 12 Monkeyssaid he is thinking carefully about what is to come.

“I consider myself in my last phase [como actor]. This past semester or quarter. How is this part going to be? And how do I want to design it?” He mentioned. Brad Pitt is in a reflection stage in which you analyze your next stepalthough it does not seem that he is going to forget about Hollywood completely.

The 58-year-old actor has been active in recent years with movies like Ad Astra, Bullet Train Y Babylona drama directed by Damien Chazelle with Margot Robbie that will be released in late 2022. Brad Pitt also has a solid career as a producer thanks to Plan B Entertainmentthe company he founded in 2011 with Jennifer Aniston when they were still a couple.

Plan B is full of hits like The Departed, Kick-Ass, The Tree of Life either money ball. In the last decade it won the Oscar for Best Picture thanks to 12 Years a Slave Y moonlitas well as the David O. Selznick Award from the Producers Association of America in recognition of his career

Pitt’s producer is involved in important future projectssuch as the Beetlejuice sequel and Bong Joon-ho movies (parasite), Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun Maverick) and Jon Watts (spider-man).

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker