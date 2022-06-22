Atlas announces Norma Palafox as reinforcement

The Rojinegras del Atlas surprised the Liga MX Femenil transfer market by officially announcing the hiring of Norma Palafox as his new reinforcement for the 2022 Opening Tournament.

Through their social networks, the Rojinegras welcomed Norma Palafox, who arrives at the Guadalajara team after passing through the Tuzas del Pachuca in the last two seasons.

Also read: Liga MX Super Cup at risk; Cruz Azul adds 9 infections

“Forward Norma Palafox joins the ranks of the Atlas FC Women’s First Team to reinforce the Red and Black squad for the 2022 Opening Tournament,” reads the Red and Black statement.

This move will give a lot to talk about due to Norma Palafox’s past, since the 23-year-old Mexican striker made her debut in the Liga MX Femenil with the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara jersey.

In addition, Norma was in charge of scoring the goal that gave Guadalajara the title in the first edition of the Liga MX Femenil, for which she earned a special place in the memory of the rojiblanca fans.