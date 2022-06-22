Ariana Grande returns to complete your lipstick collection with REM Beauty

Yes, you read it right, REM Beauty of Ariana Grandeis expanding its epic range of space-themed merchandise, now in its third chapter. And get excited because it’s exactly the kind of beauty goals you’d expect from Ari: the same intergalactic, retro-chic theme, the same vegan formulas, and the same versatility, but now with a laser focus on the lips.

Ariana Grande previously revealed that REM Beauty is exactly how you imagined it: ‘I went home [una] night and I had this vision for my line and it ended up being exactly how I dreamed it would be in my head. For chapter 3, REM offers us five different hydrating lip formulas, some rich in pigments, others focused on glosses, but ultimately all offer a super smooth finish that glides across the lips.

Instagram @thejoshliu

As for the rest of the range, chapter one of REM. has all your makeup bag essentials, while chapter two, aka ‘goodnight & go’, offers some delicious spreads of products for the eyes, cheeks and lips.

But for chapter 3: ‘On your collar’ the lips are the protagonists and if you want to see if it lives up to its previous chapters, keep watching to see the line that is already available at rembeauty.com.