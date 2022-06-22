Are you Cancer and do you feel close to Tom Cruise or Lady Di? The celebrities with whom you share a sign

Cancer is one of signs of the zodiac ruled by the Moon. In astrologyCancer is the fourth sign of the zodiac, the second feminine/negative in nature, and the second cardinal in quality. It symbolizes the family and is represented by a crab, it belongs, along with Scorpio and Pisces, to the element of water.

His character is the least clear: he can be withdrawn, not very sociable, but he can also be attractive and admired by others.

Those born with the Sun under the constellation of Cancer are very good listeners. They are good at advising and are usually very understanding at all times. They are familiar, intuitive, spiritual and dreamers.

These celebrities are cancer

This month, these celebrities have birthdays:

meryl streepactress, June 22 Danna Paola, actress and singer, June 23 Lionel Messi, soccer player, June 24 Lele Pons, influencer, June 25 Ariana Grandesinger, June 26 Jacob Elordi, actor, June 26 Aitana, singer, June 27 Khloe Kardashianinfluencer, June 27 Ellon Musk, businessman, June 28 Chayannesinger, June 28 Camila Mendes, actress, June 29 Mike Tyson, June 30 Lady Diprincess (qupd), july 1 Liv Tyler, actress, July 1 Pamela Anderson, actress, July 1 margot robbieactress, july 2 Lidnsay Lohan, actress, July 2 Tom Cruiseactor, july 3 Post Malone, rapper, 4th of July Park Ji-min, singer, July 5 Sylvester Stallone, actor, July 6 50 Cent, rapper, July 6 Ringo Starr, ex-Beatle, July 7 Jaden Smith, actor, July 8 Tom Hanks, actor, July 9 Sofia Vergaraactress, july 10 Hugo Sánchez, former soccer player, July 11 James Rodríguez, soccer player, July 12 carmen villalobosactress, july 13 Candela Peña, actress, July 14 Leticia Calderón, actress, July 15 Diane Kruger, actress, July 15 Rubén Blades, singer, July 16 David Hasselhoff, actor, July 17 Priyanka Chopra, model, July 18 Elsa Pataky, model, July 18 Kristen Bell, actress, July 18 Vin Diesel, actor, July 18 benedict cumberbatchactor, july 19 Gisele Bündchen, model, July 20 Josh Hartnett, July 21 Selena Gomez, actress and singer, July 22

