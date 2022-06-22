America integrated one of its most important players into its preseason

The pre-season in America is about to come to an end and they are currently in the United States to prepare their last friendly match before getting fully into the planning of the match of the opening day of the Apertura 2022 tournament against Atlas next week.

The azulcremas will face León in San José, California, and in the run-up to this match they added an important player to the squadsame as he had not been able to be with the team because he received rest days after his activity with the Mexican National Team in the friendly matches towards the World Cup in Qatar.

Guillermo Ochoa joined the group on Tuesday and immediately began training under the orders of the coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortiz. Prior to that, had taken a few days off in which he visited cities like Chicago and also Los Cabos, all accompanied by his family.

On the different social media platforms, America published photos of the goalkeeper already in full training and by the way, they welcomed him with an image that refers to the duel they will hold with the Panzas Verdes at Paypal Park, where a great entrance is expected as it was last weekend in Chicago.

WHO LACK OF INTEGRATE IN AMERICA?

At the moment, there are two soccer players who are missing from reporting with the team; the first is Jorge Sanchezwho underwent surgery for a broken nose and is recovering from it, the other is Jonathan Rodríguez, who is about to travel to Mexico to report directly in Coapa before starting the campaign.

