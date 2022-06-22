Amber Heard’s infidelity with Cara Delevingne leaks on video

The strong legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has come to an end, however, a video was leaked on social networks in which Amber Heard’s infidelity with Cara Delevingne is uncovered. A fact that would have happened in the apartment that she shared with the actor when they were still married.

The trial began with a defamation lawsuit filed by the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor against his ex-wife for the article she published in The Washington Post in which he presents himself as a victim of domestic abuse. In response Amber Heard did the same and demanded a payment of 100 million dollars, also for defamation.

Ultimately, a seven-person jury found in favor of Johnny Depp; However, they determined that both had defamed each other and determined that the actress must pay her ex-husband 15 million dollars, while he must deliver the sum of 2 million for the statements of one of her lawyers.

The testimonies of Amber Heard’s infidelity

During the testimonies, Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of infidelity with other celebrities when they were still married. Among them James Franco, Leonardo DiCaprio, Liam Hemsworth and the director of Tesla, Elon Musk, with whom she would have had a sexual threesome with the model Cara Delevingne.

In the trial, some photographs, taken from the security cameras, were presented as evidence. In them you can see Amber Heard kissing and hugging with James Franco and Elon Musk. She mainly evidenced the romance that she would have had with them in the apartment that she shared with Depp in Los Angeles, California, when they were still married.

Amber Heard cheating on Johnny Depp with Elon Musk. She started cheating on him a month after they married and after she cut his finger off her and burnt his face with a cigarette. She also cheated on Johnny with James Francohttps://t.co/SdpNV58ANi pic.twitter.com/zQZF2gzfck – Congratulations Johnny Depp 🕊️ (@FrozenInScream) March 26, 2020

the key video

During the media legal battle, Cara Delevingne’s manager refused to comment on Depp’s accusations of infidelity, however, the images taken from a security camera in the building show the actress and the model kissing in the elevator.

Trinity Corrine, the building’s chief counselor, revealed that she had seen Musk, Cara Delevingne and Amber Heard getting in and out of the elevator on more than one occasion. Added to this testimony is that of Josh Drew, ex-husband of the actress’s best friend, who indicated that there was a relationship between these celebrities.

Video of the Eastern Columbia elevator in Los Angeles where Johnny lived. AH is shown cheating on Depp with Cara Delevingne. I think this video is new, I had not seen it before, only part of it. pic.twitter.com/S17RvWMSFg — ༒Justice For Johnny Depp༒ (@twiggywitch) June 21, 2022

At the end of the trial Depp thanked the shows of support and assured that after six years the jury had brought him back to life with the result, contrary to Amber Heard who said she was “disappointed” and described it as a “setback” for women.

The actor’s lawyers indicated that Johnny Depp could not collect the 15 million dollars from his ex-wife, since he had fulfilled the main objective of the intense legal battle that began: to clear his name.