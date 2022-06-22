Amber Heard will write a book to reveal all the secrets of Johnny Depp, because she no longer has anything to lose

The last few years have been very intense for Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. This 2022 everyone closely followed the trial in which the actor ended up winning, and she lost, but the story goes back to 2011, when the actors worked together in The Rum Diary, a film based on the novel by Hunter S. Thompson , and then they began a dating relationship. Heard’s words and tears did not convince the jury, while Depp (Minamata – 35%, Waiting for the Barbarians – 51%, Scissorhands – 91%), with the support of his lawyers and his witnesses, made it clear that the truth was on his side.

Now, a new report indicates that Heard (The Danish Girl – 69%, London Fields – 0%, The Stand- 80%) feels that his career in Hollywood is over, and that he plans to write a book where he will reveal all the secrets that have not come to light, partly as revenge, and partly because he feels he has nothing left to lose. Maybe she thinks that in this way she can get enough money to support herself now that she will hardly be hired in movies and series, or maybe she just wants to vent about the harassment she has received over the years.

The report comes from OKAY! Magazine, and the source of the medium has said that Heard is broke, so he has accepted a millionaire deal to write the book where he will reveal everything. Having singled out Depp as a puncher and abusive, many will be wondering, how much more is there left to say? This is what the source said OKAY! Magazine:

Amber thinks her Hollywood career is over. She is already in talks and excited about it [el libro]. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell everything.

The same medium warns that this book could cost her to be sued again if she damages her ex-husband’s reputation again. At the moment it is not known how Depp and her lawyers will respond, but it is to be expected that the news of the actress’s plans will not seem pleasant.

The last performance we may see Heard in is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but there are rumors that her scenes could be cut and the actress replaced. The president of DC Films stated during the trial that they had already thought about replacing her before because she did not have on-screen chemistry with Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones- 59%, Aquaman- 73%, Duna), the protagonist, however, the fate of Heard’s character has not yet been officially confirmed.

The scandal began in 2016, when the actress accused Depp of hitting her, leaked photos of her bruised face online, and placed a restraining order against her then-husband. Things ended very badly, as expected, but the worst was yet to come, since in 2018, in the same month that it was released Aquamanthe biggest success of Heard’s career, an article signed by her was published in Washington Post, where he recounted his experience as an alleged victim of domestic violence. The scandal grew bigger, and just a few months later Depp launched the $50 million libel suit.

The first trial Depp faced was against the British newspaper The Sunfor calling him a “wife beater,” and he lost it, which cost him his dismissal from Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets – fifty%. However, with his recent victory against Amber Heardit is possible that he will return to some important roles in his career as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

