Amber Heard will write a book about her relationship with Johnny Depp

with his point of no return race and with several contract cancellations, Amber Heard prepares for write a book about her relationship with Johnny Depp.

The actress signed a juicy agreement with a major publishing house for tell your story uncensored Y give your version of the facts that took her to the bench, according to the British magazine OKAY!

