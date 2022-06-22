Amber Heard will write a book about her relationship with Johnny Depp

with his point of no return race and with several contract cancellations, Amber Heard prepares for write a book about her relationship with Johnny Depp.

The actress signed a juicy agreement with a major publishing house for tell your story uncensored Y give your version of the facts that took her to the bench, according to the British magazine OKAY!

“Amber feels that his Hollywood career is over. She is already in talks and excited about the book. At this point, she has nothing to lose and she wants to tell everything, ”said a source close to the actress.

According to his lawyer, Amber Heard is broke and unable to pay the 10 million dollars for compensatory damages and 350 thousand dollars for punitive damages that he must pay to his ex as ordered by the Justice.

The book, which promises to become a best-seller, recount the beginnings of the relationshipwho was born on the set of “The Rum Diary” in 2011the later marriage and the legal dispute in which they were protagonists.

The publication date of the memoirs or the title that they will bear, which already promises to be controversial, is unknown. “I did and said horrible and unfortunate things throughout my relationship. I behaved horriblyalmost unrecognizable to me”, confessed the actress in a interview with Today on darkness that passed with Deppthat will be the center of the book what will write

Is It would not be the first time that Amber finds in writing a form of externalize your feelings. In 2018 she published the opinion column in the Washington Post in which he said that had been a victim of domestic violence and who became the why the actor took her to court.

During his time on the stand, Heard supported what was written in 2018, although the evidence presented was not enough to blame Johnny Depp that came out of the fight unscathedwhile the actress lost many contracts and became the laughingstock of the networks with memes of all kinds.

