Amber Heard: why is she said to have ‘the most beautiful face’? | Lifestyle

The reasons why science declared that she and other celebrities were the most beautiful

just a few weeks ago Amber Heard was in the ‘eye of the hurricane’ due to his legal dispute with Johnny Deppwhere the jury ruled in favor of both but demanding greater compensation from Heard.

Today, however, the ‘Aquaman’ actress is once again a topic of conversation but, for the first time in a long time, not because of something that has to do with Depp, but because the news came out that, some time ago, science had named it “the most beautiful face in the world”.

What are considered the most beautiful faces in the world and why?

It turns out that a few years ago, in 2016, Dr. Julian Silvafrom the Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London, launched a study using a software that analyzed Heard’s face.

This technology takes into account the ‘golden ratio’ that from Greece was implemented to represent the faces that, since then, were considered ‘proportional and aesthetically pleasing’.

From Silvia, in this sense, measured 12 key points within which the eyes, the nose, the lips, the eyebrows, the chin and, in general, the facial shape were found and found that Amber Heard had a 91.85% Greek proportion of ‘Phi’that is, from the Greek base number of ‘perfection’.

In addition to Heard, he highlighted kim kardashian in second place (with 91.39%), Kate Moss in third -who curiously was also a partner of Johnny Depp- with 91.06%, followed by the model Emily Ratajkowski with 90.8% and, finally, Kendall Jenner with 90.18%.

It is curious to think that althoughThere is no obvious resemblance between them.all meet the characteristics that in the time of ancient Greece, would have made them shine and stand out.

Today these parameters are already quite obsoletes, however, it is true that all the celebrities mentioned above have managed to make their way into the world of entertainment where, in addition to being acclaimed for their talent, they are also praised for their enormous attractiveness.