Amber Heard unfaithful to Johnny Depp: she kissed Cara Delevingne | VIDEO

Amber Heardfamous movie actress Aquamanis still in the crosshairs after losing the trial against Johnny Depp for defamation. And it is that after they caught her buying clothes on sale, now she leaked a video that puts it back among the most mentioned of the day. In the clip appeared allegedly kissing Cara Delevingnee in the elevator of the home where he allegedly lived with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

It was through Portal Popcorned, where the video was broadcast in which Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne allegedly kissed. And it is that the alarming thing was not the kiss itself, because sexual preferences are not indicated or discriminated, but in reality at that time the famous would have been married to Depp.

According to the aforementioned media, the images were leaked in 2016. The alleged uncovering would thus demonstrate what had been speculated about a third person involved in the romance he had with Elon Musk.

So far, neither Amber Heard nor Cara Delevingne have spoken on the subject. Meanwhile Depp was seen in Finland with a makeover.

Video of the Eastern Columbia elevator in Los Angeles where Johnny lived. AH is shown cheating on Depp with Cara Delevingne. I think this video is new, I had not seen it before, only part of it. pic.twitter.com/S17RvWMSFg — ༒Justice For Johnny Depp༒ (@twiggywitch) June 21, 2022

They catch Amber Heard buying cheap clothes

The Aquaman actress was spotted by paparazzi at a discount store in New York City. This after it was ruled that she has to pay Depp 10 million dollars and her lawyer said that she Heard does not have the money to do so.

According to what was presented by TMZ, Amber Heard spent several minutes in a TJ Maxx, a place that is recognized by the low prices. In the company of her sister, they discussed the price of white linen pants.

Everything seemed to be going well in the purchase, they had a cart full of clothes, until he noticed the cameras. Noticing the paparazzi, she and her sister ran out of the place. For this reason, it is unknown if Amber and her companion finally bought any clothing.

This news comes after one of Heard’s lawyers announced that the actress could not pay the millionaire amount of money that her ex-husband from Pirates of the Caribbean should receive after winning the trial.

