Amber Heard has the closest face to perfection, according to a study

The actress Amber Heardwho has lost the libel suit against Johnny Depp, has one of the most perfect faces, according to the mathematical formula of the golden ratio. so determined the study of Dr. Julian de Silva, cosmetic surgeon, who gave him a percentage of 92%, followed by Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss.

This percentage has been determined from the use of a technology known as face mapping. DeSilvawho is a pioneer in technological beauty scoring, analyzed Amber’s eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw, and face shape, using a computerized facial algorithm based on Greek theory.

In 2016, De Silva also indicated that, in addition to the face of Amber Heard it is 91.85% close to perfection of beauty, the face of kim kardashian it was 91.39%so she can be considered the second woman with the most beautiful face, while the third is Kate Mosswith a 91.06%.

As for the next rungs on the list, the specialist pointed out, according to the newspaper ‘Daily Mail’which follow: Emily Ratajkowski, with 90.8% and Kendall Jenner, with 90.18%.

In 2019, Julian de Silva and other specialists determined that Bella Hadid She was the most beautiful woman in the world.

CF

Read Also