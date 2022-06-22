After beating his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp will have a new trial

A few weeks ago, the popular Hollywood actor Johnny Depp he won the trial for defamation against his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard. Now the protagonist of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean prepares for a new judicial conflict. Once again, the famous artist will have the defense of a Latin lawyer Camille Vasquez.

Johnny Depp during the trial of his ex-wife.

In this opportunity Johnny Depp is accused of Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks for alleged assault during the filming of the film City of Lies. The trial will begin in the month of July and according to it, Johnny allegedly hit him twice in the rib cage in April 2017. Additionally, the lawsuit states that Depp offered to Brooks 100 thousand dollars after the incident.

