After beating his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp will have a new trial

A few weeks ago, the popular Hollywood actor Johnny Depp he won the trial for defamation against his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard. Now the protagonist of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean prepares for a new judicial conflict. Once again, the famous artist will have the defense of a Latin lawyer Camille Vasquez.

Johnny Depp during the trial of his ex-wife.

In this opportunity Johnny Depp is accused of Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks for alleged assault during the filming of the film City of Lies. The trial will begin in the month of July and according to it, Johnny allegedly hit him twice in the rib cage in April 2017. Additionally, the lawsuit states that Depp offered to Brooks 100 thousand dollars after the incident.

The lawyers of Brooks they claim that this event caused the plaintiff emotional distress and that these actions by the actor were intended to make him feel great humiliation. In addition, in the lawsuit it can be read that “The actor’s temperament created a hostile, abusive and insecure work environment.”

Camille Vazquez will once again represent Depp in court.

In the prelude to this new trial, the supervisor of the film City of Lies, Emma Danoffsaid that the altercation he describes gregg It did not happen as he relates in his lawsuit. Instead, he described that they were filming on set when Brooks began yelling at a homeless African-American woman with “racial and derogatory” slurs, while Johnny Depp was sitting next to him.