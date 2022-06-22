Amber Heard, Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss have the closest faces to perfection. Here we explain how “beauty is calculated”.

According to science, Amber Heard and these celebrities have the ‘most perfect’ faces

The ancient Greeks claimed that in nature there was a “golden ratio” of the perfection physics, which has led scientists to determine, under these guidelines, which celebrities have faces “perfect”.

According to Dr. De Silva of The Center For Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery in London, technology has been used to create analysis methods to determine how to improve facial features: “We have devised a new computerized mapping technique that can calculate how to make subtle enhancements to facial shapes. With this innovative technology, we’ve solved some of the mysteries of what makes someone physically beautiful.”

through this face mapping It was determined that actress Amber Heard is the most beautiful person in the world, as her facial features are 91.85% close to the Greek golden ratio of beauty. In second place was Kim Kardashian and followed by Kate Moss, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner.

The celebrities with the faces most beautiful in the world

1. Amber Heard: 91.85% 2. Kim Kardashian: 91.39% 3. Kate Moss: 91.06% 4. Emily Ratajkowski: 90.8% 5. Kendall Jenner: 90.18% 6. Helen Mirren: 89.93% 7. Scarlett Johansson : 89.82% 8. Selena Gomez: 89.57% 9. Marilyn Monroe: 89.41% 10. Jennifer Lawrence: 89.24%