Abraham Ancer leaves PGA Tour for LIV Golf Invitational Series

After six seasons in the PGA Toursthe Mexican professional golfer Abraham Ancer yesterday closed his stage in the considered best circuit in the world, to join the LIV Golf Invitational Seriesfor an amount close to 60 million dollars, according to sources of The Herald of Mexico.

With this, Ancer, currently 20 in the world, became the first Latin American player to participate in the tournaments organized by the Saudi fund, which will invest two billion dollars between 2023 and 2025.

“It was not a decision taken lightly. I am incredibly grateful to the PGA Tour for the opportunities it has given me in my career to this point. I am prepared for what comes in the future in golf,” Ancer said on social media.

The other player who joined the new tour yesterday was former world number one, American Brooks Koepka.

The other stars who are already on the new circuit that revolutionized golf are Phil Mickelson, winner of 45 tournaments on the PGA Tour, who received a payment of 200 million dollars to participate, and Dustin Johnson, for 150 million dollars. There are also former Masters champion Patrick Reed and 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau; the Spanish Sergio García, the South African Louis Oosthuizen, the English Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, the Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell.

THE NEW DESTINATION

The circuit started two weeks ago in London and each tournament has a field of 48 players –as opposed to the 128 to 156 players on the PGA Tour–, in addition to awarding prizes of 25 million dollars: 20 million are distributed in the individual competition (the winner will take four million, while the lowest classified 120 thousand green tickets) and five million in the team competition to be distributed among the three best quartets.

At the end of the regular stage, the individual champion pockets, in addition to 18 million. While his two escorts will receive eight and four million.

The final team tournament will distribute 50 million dollars among the 12 quartets (the first will take 16 million).

“As a passionate entrepreneur, I am excited about my projects outside of golf. Also, this new opportunity allows me to have more time to invest and give back to the game, helping it to grow in my country, Mexico. Growing up in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, I never imagined being in a position where I am now and I am ready for whatever comes in the future”, concluded Ancer, who in his career made earnings of 14.8 million, only 25% of what he will receive for playing with the Saudi Arabians for the next four years.

“By making this decision, I will be able to spend more time with my family.” Abraham Ancer, professional golfer.

Abraham Ancer

Date of birth: 02/27/1991

Age: 31 years

Location: McAllen, Texas, USA

Major: Multidisciplinary, University of Oklahoma

Professional: 2013

World ranking: 20

Wins: 3

PGA Tour wins: 1 (WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, 2021)

Earnings: $14,810,325.

THE GREEN IN SHORT

Ancer missed the US Open, after testing positive for COVID-19.

His LIV debut is next week in Portland, Oregon.

He is currently a partner of actor Mark Wahlberg in the marketing of Flecha Azul tequila.

THE PGA TOUR RESPOND

At the end of September 2023, eight major level tournaments will be held.

With a limited number of players and no court.

The bag of each will be 20 million dollars, with the best 50 of the FedEx Cup.

THE BEST PAID MEXICANS IN 2022

ATHLETE (SPORT) AMOUNT

Saúl Álvarez (BOXING) 85 MDD

Abraham Ancer (GOLF) $60 million

Sergio Perez (F1) $8.4 million

Julio Urias (MLB) $8 million

Carlos Vela (FOOTBALL) 6.3 MDD

Javier Hernández (FOOTBALL) 6 MDD

Raúl Jiménez (FOOTBALL) 6 MDD

Hirving Lozano (FOOTBALL) 4.7 MDD

Juan Toscano (NBA) $1.7 million

Tecate Corona (SOCCER) 1.4 MDD

Edson Álvarez (FOOTBALL) 1 MDD

141

professional tournaments on the PGA Tour

462

Rounds in six full campaigns

2016

Official debut on the PGA Tour.

100

Cortes achieved in his career.

25

Top 10 on the circuit.

62

His best score as a professional (WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2nd round)

AP PHOTOS