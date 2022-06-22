A film country by Jaume Palau

New film tourism book…with Bond

Our friend and member of Club Archivo 007, James Palauauthor of license to travelpost now a movie country:



Spain has always been a country with a long cinematographic history. The kindness and climatic stability that it boasts, diversity in natural settings, monumental wealth, the quality of its technicians and the low costs of yesteryear made a large number of international productions decide to capture their stories here.

a movie country proposes a journey through the stages of LAwrence of Arabia, Doctor Zhivago, Death had a price, El Cid, Conan the Barbarian and many other films that hold a prominent place in the history of cinema.

In addition, Jaume tells us that james-bond will also appear on your pages…







James Palaua graduate in Tourism and an expert in film routes, has been traveling the world since 2000 in search of natural settings that have appeared in nationally and internationally famous films and series, discovering amusing anecdotes, curious facts and interviewing members of the technical teams of the seventh art industry.

Jaume will show us and guide us through the filming locations of Orson Welles, David Lean, Stanley Kubrick, Franklin J. Schaffner, Richard Lester, John Milius, Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott and other great Spanish directors such as Berlanga, Almodóvar or Álex de la Church.

Now on sale IN THIS LINK.

Take a look inside IN THIS OTHER LINK.

Comment on this post in our forum