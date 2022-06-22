6 titles you can’t miss

We are already in the middle of 2022, with which many premieres have reached the big screen to surprise viewers with their stories. Nevertheless, There is still expectation to see titles that the public has been waiting for a long time or that have created great expectation. From the sequel to “Avatar” more than 10 years later, passing through the latest installment of the “Halloween” film saga, which with its first film was made one of the most controversial games in Spain at the time due to the load of violence that was in the film and, therefore, in the video game. Nor do we forget the national cinema with the feature films of little pig Y the motherly. In Cinematopsail we point out 6 highly anticipated movies of 2022. And yours? What are your most anticipated movies of 2022? Have they already been released?

‘Elvis’

Address: Baz Luhrman

Script: Jeremy Doner, Sam Bromell, Baz Luhrmann, and Craig Pearce

Distribution: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham and Olivia DeJonge

Release date: June 24, 2022 (Spain)

Synopsis: The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler) through the prism of his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks), his enigmatic manager.

The story delves into the complex dynamic that existed between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years.from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the cultural revolution and America’s loss of innocence. And at the center of that journey is Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’s life.. WARNER BROS.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Address: Taika Waititi

Script: Taika Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Distribution: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson and Chris Pratt

Release date: July 8, 2022 (Spain)

Synopsis: In Thor: Love and Thunder by Marvel Studios, The God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s faced so far.: a search for inner peace.

But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods. (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late. DISNEY SPAIN.

‘Halloween Ends’

Address: David GordonGreen

Distribution: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Nick Castle, James Jude Courtney, and Nick Lawrence.

Release date: October 14, 2022 (Spain)

Synopsis: minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and her granddaughter Allyson (Anti Matichak) leave the monstrous Michael Myers locked in a cage and burning alive in Laurie’s basement, the latter is admitted to a hospital emergency room with serious injuries, convinced that she has finally killed that horrible monster.

But the moment Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his usual bloodbath starts up again.. Despite the pain caused by her injuries, Laurie prepares to continue defending herself and, in the process, gets the entire town of Haddonfield to rise up against the demonic creature. The three women join other survivors of Michael Myers’ first rampage and decide to form a vigilante group to try to control the situation and finish him off once and for all. Evil will die tonight. UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

‘little pig’

Address: Charlotte Martinez Pereda

Script: Charlotte Martinez Pereda

Distribution: Laura Galán, Claudia Salas, Camille Aguilar, Pilar Castro and Carmen Machi

Release date: October 14, 2022 (Spain)

Synopsis: For Sara, summer just means having to put up with the constant teasing of the other girls in her small town.. But everything will end when a stranger comes to town and kidnaps his stalkers. Sara knows more than she says and will have to decide between speaking up and rescuing them, or not saying anything to protect the strange man who has saved her. MORENA FILMS.

‘The motherly’

Address: Pillar Dovecote

Script: Pillar Dovecote

Distribution: Àngela Cervantes, Carla Quílez, Jordan Dumes, Pepe Lorente and Olga Hueso

Release date: November 18, 2022 (Spain)

Synopsis: Carla is a teenage girl who lives at risk of social exclusion and who arrives pregnant at a shelter for teenage mothers. There she learns to be a mother and to live with her companions. A vital challenge that will force her to get to know herself better understand the world around her, including her unstable and complex relationship with her mother. FILM AFFINITY.

‘Avatar: The sense of water’

Address: james cameron

Script: James Cameron and Josh Friedman

Distribution: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, and Giovanni Ribisi.

Release date: December 12, 2022 (Spain)

Synopsis: Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Water Sense begins by telling the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the problems that haunt them, what they have to do to stay safethe battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they suffer. 20TH CENTURY FOX.

And for you? What are your most anticipated movies of 2022?