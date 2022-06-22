6 reasons to practice mindfulness

The health, well-being and happiness of people became a point of attention that was further reinforced in the last two years as a result of the pandemic caused by Covid-19. These moments of “change” generated different moments of stress and anxiety in people. As the months went by, it was more common to start hearing that to meditate it helped to find new levels of balance.

According to Masaya Okamoto, an expert instructor in this practice, and who has been doing it since he was three years old, Mindfulness is a quality of consciousness that leads to a state of well-being, equanimity, balance, health, harmony. It can be said that there are two essential pillars: attention (in the present moment), concentrating on what is done and what we feel; and as a second pillar, healthy attitudes (with which you are connected to the present moment).

Masaya, Mindfulness researcher and instructor at the Institute of Well-being and Happiness Sciences of the Tecmilenio University, also shares that there are 12 healthy inner attitudes that accompany the practice of Mindfulness and the development of attention, among them are: acceptance, patience, trust, gratitude, empathy, compassion and generosity.

Mindfulness is also known as a state in which one seeks to develop the ability to pay attention to the present moment, to inhabit the here and now, in a balanced and virtuous manner.

Here are 6 reasons why practicing Mindfulness can improve your relationship with each other and with others.

1. Self-knowledge

2. The awareness

3. The drop in anxiety and anguish levels

4. Better quality of sleep

5. More energy, better health habits

6. The construction of affective bonds

“Mindfulness has the ability to help people balance their nervous system and reduce the production of cortisol, the substance responsible for producing stress, managing to regulate emotions,” says Okamoto.

Some expert recommendations based on Mindfulness to develop well-being are:

• Accepting both oneself and others

• Do not judge anyone

• Have patience, understanding and respect in any circumstance

• Trust each other

• Let go of what or those who do not generate value

• Be grateful to people and moments in life

• Always generate empathy with others

• Being compassionate in a generous and humble way

Author: Institute of Wellness and Happiness Sciences