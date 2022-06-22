5 fun facts you probably didn’t know about Christian Bale

On May 23, the official trailer for the film was released. Thor: Love & Thunder, in which we first saw Cap the God Butcher. The villain of this new Marvel film will be played by the great Christian bale. Surely you remember him for his performance in Dark Knight (2008) and batmanbegins (2005)but if you want to know more about the English actor, here we tell you 5 fun facts that you probably didn’t know!

1. Bale does most of the stunts in his movies without his stunt double. Amazing!

Photo: Wifflegif

2. To date, Christian has not seen Dark Knight for the tragedy in Aurora, where a gunman opened fire in a movie theater during the film’s premiere. The attack killed 12 people and many more were injured.

3. He was considered to play Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, but the producers chose Orlando Bloom because of his growing popularity.

Photo: Sensacine

4. He is an animal lover. She has two dogs and three cats that she found on the street and brought to her house.

Photo: Daily Mail UK

5. For the movie The Machinist, lost 28.5 kg approx. For that, she only ate an apple and a can of tuna a day.

Photo: The things

