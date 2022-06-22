3 Spectacular Streaming Space Science Fiction Movies to Fly to Infinity and Beyond

This past Friday, Pixar returned to movie theaters after more than two years away from them – not of its own volition, let it be clear. He has done it, on the bad side, with an exploitation of one of his recognizable intellectual properties instead of another original proposal. He has done it, on the good side, with an exciting space fantasy.

We’re talking, of course, about ‘Lightyear’, centered on the popular toy astronaut -excuse me, the real astronaut man who inspired the astronaut toy-, which uses science fiction exploration of outer space as a central proposal. For that reason, we brought back three other great space-themed movies that you can watch right now on streaming platforms. To infinity and beyond.

‘WALL•E’ (2009)





Director: Andrew Stanton. Distribution: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, John Ratzenberger, Sigourney Weaver, Fred Willard.

You don’t even have to go far from Pixar itself to find another fabulous space proposal. If anything, we can argue that ‘WALL•E’ is light years away from ‘Lighyear’, but more than anything because here we are talking about one of the three best films of the entire studio, which is not saying little. A fabulous story of robots, classic adventure and orbit travel.

‘Mars (The Martian)’ (‘The Martian’, 2015)





Director: Ridley Scott. Distribution: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jeff Daniels, Kate Mara.

Ridley Scott gave us here one of the most entertaining and fast-paced science fiction movies of the last decadeAnd we don’t appreciate it enough. Matt Damon leads a very tonally rich film with great charisma, which has spectacular adventure, good points of humor, a good sense of suspense and even complex questions about the process of making the right decision. A great piece.

‘First Man (The first man)’ (‘First Man’, 2018)





Director: Damien Chazelle. Distribution: Ryan Gosling, Jason Clarke, Claire Foy, Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll.

We still haven’t processed that the director of ‘Whiplash’ and ‘La La Land’ decided to follow up both phenomena with such a classic drama about a reluctant hero who is very emotionally closed off. A challenge almost as complex as traveling to the moon for the first time. Regardless of whether or not you connect with what counts, it is impossible not to admire the technical aspects of such a craft film. It gives the feeling that he is putting his characters in machines that are about to explode at any moment. There she does an enormous exercise in tension that adds richness to the space odyssey.

