3 movies with Adam Sandler to watch on Netflix

Recently, Netflix added the film to its catalog Claw, starring Adam Sandler in the role of a basketball coach. Far from being the first production led by the comedian to arrive on the platform, the truth is that there are already several films with Sandler as the main star on the streaming service and today we want to tell you about three of them.

Rough diamonds

2019 – Dir: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

With debts piling up and thugs hot on his heels, a New York jeweler risks it all in hopes of staying afloat. and I live.

More about Rough diamonds on this note.

The Meyerowitz: The family is not chosen

2017 – Dir: Noah Baumbach

The three adult sons of a cantankerous New York artist grapple with their difficult relationship with their father and with each other.. The family had its members separated, but they reunite for an event that celebrates their father’s artistic work. There will arise family conflicts.

Sandy Wexler

2017 – Dir: Steven Brill

Sandy Wexler is a representative for eccentric show business clients in Los Angeles during the 1990s.. Her unwavering devotion will be tested when she falls head over heels for her new client, Courtney Clarke (Jennifer Hudson), a talented singer whom he discovers at an amusement park.