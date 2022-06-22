2 movies to watch on Netflix if you liked Spiderhead

A sci-fi thriller starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller has become trend on Netflix and has ranked as the most watched movie on the streaming service worldwide. Is about “spider-head“, a film directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) that premiered in Netflix last week and has quickly risen to the top of the top 10.

“An inmate in a state-of-the-art prison begins to question the purpose of what they are administering to him: drugs capable of controlling emotions,” indicates the synopsis of the film that is a hit on Netflix.

If you like me “spider-head” and you were left wanting more, we recommend 2 movies similar that you can not miss in Netflix:

replicas

Keanu Reeves stars in “Replicas”.

2018 sci-fi thriller available at Netflix. “After losing his wife and children in a tragic accident, a neuroscientist tries to get his family back with a chaotic and controversial cloning experiment,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff and stars Keanu Reeves, Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch, John Ortiz, Emjay Anthony, Emily Alyn Lind, Aria Lyric Leabu, Nyasha Hatendi, Amber Rivera, among others. It has a duration of 107 minutes.

only the brave

Miles Teller is one of the protagonists of “Only the Brave”.

2017 film that was also directed by Joseph Kosinski (Spiderhead, Top Gun: Maverick) and stars Miles Teller. “This story based on true events reveals how the heroic Granite Mountain Hotshots fire department set out to extinguish a devastating fire that marked their history,” says the synopsis of the film available at Netflix (Latin America).

The film lasts 134 minutes and stars Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale, Andie MacDowell, Jennifer Connelly, Taylor Kitsch, Geoff Stults, among others.

