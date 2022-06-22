2 movies to watch on Netflix if you liked Spiderhead

A sci-fi thriller starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller has become trend on Netflix and has ranked as the most watched movie on the streaming service worldwide. Is about “spider-head“, a film directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) that premiered in Netflix last week and has quickly risen to the top of the top 10.

“An inmate in a state-of-the-art prison begins to question the purpose of what they are administering to him: drugs capable of controlling emotions,” indicates the synopsis of the film that is a hit on Netflix.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker