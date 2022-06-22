10 actors for the Disney remake

Hercules has gotten bored of drinking ambrosia on Olympus and prepares his return to Earth. It’s been 25 years since Walt Disney presented the kindest and most successful version of the demigod. A musical version of the Greek myth that was received to applause by the public and critics and entered 252.7 million dollars worldwide. Now, with the company rescuing Disney classics in remakes of live action the big question is, which actor will be a Greek hero in the flesh?

In June, the company announced the creative team for its new movie, which will arrive in 2024. Guy Ritchie, the director of Snatch. pigs and diamonds, has taken over the project. In 2019 he already turned Aladdin into a being of flesh, blood and Bollywood with a huge box office success (1,000 million dollars worldwide). The film will be produced by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, a sure thing at Disney, and written by Dave Callaham, the screenwriter of mercenaries Y Shang Chi.

What does this mean for the movie? At the moment nothing is known about the story, which is in development right now, or if it will be a musical like the original or not. Aladdin remade the most emblematic songs of the classic Disney but, on the other hand, the Russos have claimed that it will not be a “literal version” of the original.

“You always have to bring something new to the table,” Anthony Russo told Collider. “We don’t do literal translations of the comics because you can already read the story for that. We’ll give a different story, something that’s in line with the original and inspired on it, but we’ll also bring some new elements to the table.”

Disney

The main novelty will be an actor playing the 1997 cartoon. Since then the story of Hercules has been embodied by several actors: Dwayne Johnson, Kellan Lutz, John Hennigan in the latest version of the hero from 2014 and one more that we are saving for now because he is our favorite candidate to face Hydra of Lerna again. But they were all beefy actors, grown-up versions of the demigod like Arnold Schwarzenegger did in his debut, Hercules in New Yorkand Disney’s Hercules is a younger, more elegant and irreverent version.

As soon as the news got out that the movie is on, social networks and Reddit have exploded with an infinity of candidates. Knowing Guy Ritchie, who in Aladdin already surprised us with Mena Massoud as the lead and Will Smith as the genie in the lamp, it will not be an obvious choice.

Between the rumours, the casting of the fans and our own wishes, These are our 10 favorite candidates for Disney’s new Hercules.

Taron Egerton

Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

It is the favorite of the networks and, why not, one of ours. He’s a younger, more attractive version of the other candidates on this list, and while he’s never worked with Ritchie before, in Kingsman has proven to have the combination of elegance and bad ass What does the director like? The Gentleman: the lords of the mafia. In addition Taron Eggerton, who has already been Elton John in Rocketman lends itself beautifully to a musical version of the champion of heroes. What would be the ideal Megara of him?

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

henry cavill

.

Okay, we’ve been saying enough that Henry Cavill should be the next James Bond, but couldn’t he also be Hercules? Superman is the closest thing to the son of Zeus in a comic book and Cavill has always embroidered him as the man of steel. He also already has experience with Ritchie, with whom he worked on UNCLE Operation. The only problem may be, apart from the fact that 39 years is more than double the 16 that Hercules had in the movie and that the actor may be too busy at Netflix doing season 3 The Witcher Y Enola Holmes 2, that his imposing and serious demeanor is too far from Disney’s youthful and clumsy Hercules. If we were talking about replacing Kevin Sorbo we would undoubtedly see him in the role, for the animated Hercules… we’re not so sure.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Dacre Montgomery

Jeff KravitzGetty Images

“One more star has been born, from today you see it…” Do you think that the muses could sing something similar to the star of stranger things? Montgomery’s career somehow takes us back to our favorite movies of the ’80s and ’90s, when we watched the power Rangers and we burned the VHS of Hercules. He is young, he is launched in his career and he has the toupee of a demigod.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Will Poulter

.

It’s been a long time since little Will Poulter was steeped in Narnian mythology, but now he’s 29 years old and after a training regimen at Marvel to be the Adam Warlock of guardians of the galaxy 3 he is in shape to pass with arrogance all the tests that Chiron wants to subject him to.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Timothee Chalamet

.

I doubt that even if Chalamet wanted to, he could do all the characters that the public asks for him. But the fans who want him to wear the Greek robe are right about one thing: no young promise like him could show the fragile and almost malnourished Hercules who in the Disney movie had to find his inner strength. And no one is going to hang their smitten gaze on a Megara played by Ariana Grande as the actor from Call Me by Your Name. Then there is what we already know, that if Hercules it was also a satire on fame and the media no one is going to pose for the cameras like Thimotée Chalamet, the demigod of the red carpet.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.





John Boyega

Samir HusseinGetty Images

No doubt this election would have not a few haters, but when not? We already had to hear at the time that an actor from romantic comedies like Heath Leger could not be the Joker and that Daniel Craig was too gross for James Bond, well, well… But what?why can’t an African American actor be Hercules? It is the proposal of a Reddit user. Boyega is a great actor, he has the personality to be Hercules and he agrees with Guy Ritchie’s interest in the casting of Aladdin. Then they also said that Will Smith couldn’t be the Genie in the lamp because, you know, everybody knows that genies and demigods can’t be black… and in the end it was the best part of the movie.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Zack Efron

.

This is a double proposition: What if Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens met again on Olympus after High School Musical? It would be a risky version of the character, enhancing his musical facet and the tremendous youthful appeal that these two actors still have. Efron single-handedly can give Hercules a spirit kitsch of, the great showmanwhich is sure to satisfy Guy Ritchie and since Baywatch has the form of a demigod.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

adam hugil

Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

After going through 1917 Y Dr Strange 2, Adam Hugill is released and has earned Disney’s trust. He is the closest actor to the age of the character in the original film and could give him the adolescent fragility and seriousness of Hugill’s other roles at the right moments for the film.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Aaron Taylor Johnson

Rich PolkGetty Images

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a gentleman, and that’s always a plus when Guy Ritchie casts. Right now he is already competing with Taron Egerton as one of the candidates for Marvel’s Wolverine and it could happen that both roles are shared between the two. The Russos have worked with him before when he was making Quicksilver and they didn’t treat his character too well. Now Taylor-Johnson has reinvented himself at Marvel as Kraven the Hunter and could also wear the skins of the Nemean Lion as Hercules.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Ryan Gosling

.

Our favourite. He may not want to be reminded of the shots of young platinum-blonde Ryan Gosling playing Kevin Sorbo’s young Hercules, but at Esquire we don’t forget. Ryan Gosling has since redeemed himself by playing some of the most stylish characters in recent cinema, but we still see him as the son of Zeus. We know it’s not likely, that at 41 he’s too old for the role, yes, but Ryan Gosling is also Ken in Barbie and the kens and demigods never grow old.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

‘Hercules’ (1997) is available on Disney+.

SUBSCRIBE TO DISNEY+

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io