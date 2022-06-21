WWE RAW Superstar will miss Money in the Bank 2022

USA Network will air the Episode number 1,517 of Monday Night Raw this Monday, June 20, 2022 live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE. Our editor Fede Fromhell will be in charge of sending us everything that is carried out through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the specialized medium Fightful has revealed the billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program. Next, we leave you with the billboard scheduled for today:



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw June 20, 2022

– Bianca Belair Promo (Rhea Ripley would be out of WWE Money in the Bank and there would be a replacement)

– Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Carmella vs. Becky Lynch (The winner will face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Money in the Bank)

– Riddle Promo

-Riddle vs. Omos (Money in the Bank Qualifying Match) (Riddle would “sell” a rib injury)

– Theory Promo

-Angelo Dawkins vs. jey use

– Elias concert

-Bobby Lashley vs. Chad Gable vs. Otis vs. theory (Gauntlet Match for a shot at the United States Championship)

– “Miz TV” with AJ Styles

– AJ Styles vs. Ciampa

– Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (Money in the Bank Qualifying Match)



WWE Raw schedules June 20, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

20:00: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of June 21: Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of June 21): Spain



How to watch WWE Raw live

