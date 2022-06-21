Will Johnny Depp be Jack Sparrow again? Disney gives the first clue

When Amber Heard published an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 about turning Johnny Depp into an abusive husband, not only has the actor’s reputation plummeted, but his career, especially Disney’s endorsement, seems to be in a tailspin. That year, the company’s top executive, Sean Bailey, said that Johnny was no longer part of the future plans of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, as they were looking for “new energy and vitality”. Today, however, the relationship between the two may be sailing towards calmer waters.

Recently, European media reported that Disneyland Paris has once again used the image of Johnny Depp, described as the character of Captain Jack Sparrow, in the amusement park’s castle, projected lights and fireworks display. This fact cannot be fortuitous, because although Sean Bailey never said that the decision that the actor would not be part of the future plans of Pirates of the Caribbean had to do with the accusations against him, it was evident that the study did not agree to continue associated with a noted star for domestic violence.

Now that the Virginia court has ruled in favor of Johnny and that this legal victory has allowed him to start cleaning up his public image, this “gesture” by Disney could mean that the studio is giving a change of direction and recognizes the weight and value money that the 59-year-old star represents for the saga.

The truth is that during the trial Johnny Depp started against his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation, the actor said that for nothing in the world, “not even for 300 million dollars”, he would work with Disney again on a Pirates of the Caribbean movie, with which the actor would have closed the door to a future collaboration; but we know that in Hollywood anything can happen. However, in early June, People published that a former Disney executive “predicted” that the actor would bring his iconic character back to life, due to the enormous box office potential that his return to the franchise would represent.

According to the publication, despite the triumph of Johnny Depp in court, Hollywood pundits still have conflicting views on his career revival, but the former studio executive who consulted People anonymously said Disney could ask Johnny “to come back soon” to the series. “I absolutely believe, after the verdict, that Pirates… is set to restart with Johnny as Captain Jack Sparrow back on board. There is too much box office potential for a character so deeply loved and ingrained in Disney culture,” the interviewee told People.