Why is Chris Hemsworth naked in Thor 4? Taika Waititi has it clear

The final trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder left us truly epic moments like the presentation of Christian Bale as Gorr the butcher of gods or a very powerful Jane Foster as Mighty Thor. Although many remember one of the comic moments that Marvel Studios has accustomed us to with the full nude (with fading included) of Chris Hemsworth, when Thor appears to be undergoing some sort of trial before Zeus, played by Russell Crowe. Now the director of the film, Taika Waititihas explained why they decided to show Hemsworth nude.

“It would be a waste not to show it”

This has been revealed by the filmmaker himself, Taika Waititi, in a recent interview with the Comicbook medium: “We all knew that we wanted to do it from the beginning. In fact, that was in the first draft of the script and Chris was on board too. You know, I think if you have a body like Chris Hemsworth, like, you know, even he understands that. It would be fair, it would be a waste not to show it”, assures Waititi.

The director ends his justification with his usual humorous tone: “It would be a crime against humanity not to do it. So, you know, you have to provide for the masses”, concludes Waititi. And it is that as we could already verify during the filming, Chris Hemsworth has achieved his better shape of his career at the bodybuilding level, achieving a truly imposing physical appearance for Thor: Love and Thunder.

What remains to be seen is whether in the final film it will continue appearing the blur in the butt of Hemsworth as can be seen in the trailer or, on the contrary, it will be shown in all its splendor. We can check it next July 8, 2022 in movie theaters.

Source | comic book