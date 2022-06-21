Which clubs were promoted and relegated in the main leagues in Europe?

These are the new teams from the most important leagues in Europe, as well as the clubs that will fight to return to the soccer elite

The 2022/23 season of the main leagues of the Old Continent will feature new protagonists who achieved promotion to the highest category after one or several years in the second division. However, the main European championships will also have significant absences due to the relegation of historic clubs.

Promoted clubs: Almería, Valladolid and Girona

In Spain, Almería and Valladolid managed to rise to the First Division directly as they were the two best classified teams in the 2021/22 campaign, The Andalusians return to the top flight after seven years while Valladolid returned only 12 months after his descent. For its part, Girona went up after beating Tenerife in the promotion play-off.

Relegated clubs: Levante, Alavés and Granada

After five years in first, Levante suffered relegation by finishing the season in 19th place in the general classification. Alavés was the worst team of the 2021/22 campaign in the Spanish championship and Granada depended on itself to continue in LaLiga, however, on the last date they failed to beat Espanyol and Cádiz’s victory against Alavés sent them to second .

Promoted clubs: Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest

Fulham were the first team to earn promotion to the 2022/23 Premier League season and Bournemouth were the second team to do so after two Championship campaigns. For its part, Nottinhgam rose to the first division of England after 23 years through the play-off.

Clubs relegated: Norwich, Watford and Burnley

Norwich and Watford were the worst clubs in the English championship last season. Both clubs added less than 25 units and finalized their relegation weeks before the end of the season. The Burnley squad battled to the end, but Leeds outscored them in the final rounds.

Promoted clubs: Lecce, Cremonese and Monza

Lecce and Cremonense rose to the highest category of Italian football directly after being the best clubs in Serie B. Regarding Monza, founded 109 years ago, they will play for the first time in Serie A next season and will mark the return of the renowned Italian businessman Silvio Berlusconi, former owner of AC Milan and current owner of the organization.

Relegated clubs: Cagliari, Genoa and Venezia.

The Mexican Johan Vázquez could not avoid the relegation of Genoa, a team that finished the season with only four victories. For its part, Venezia was the worst squad in Serie A in the previous season while Cagliari fought until the last day for permanence, but a draw against Venezia sealed their relegation.

Promoted clubs: Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen



1 Related

After a year in the German second division, Schalke managed to get promoted to the Bundesliga. Similarly, Werder Bremen returned to first after a season in the second category of Bavarian football. In the playoff, Hertha Berlin managed to keep their place in the Bundesliga after defeating Hamburg.

Clubs relegated: Spielvereinigung Greuther Fürth and Arminia Bielefeld

Greuther Fürth was the first squad to be relegated to Bundesliga 2 after only winning three games last season. On the other hand, the Arminia team was six units away from being saved and ended the campaign with only five wins.

Promoted clubs: Auxerre, Toulouse and Ajaccio

With 79 points in Ligue 2, Toulouse went up to the French first division directly, as did Ajaccio, the former team of Mexican Guillermo Ochoa. Auxerre’s squad achieved promotion through the playoffs, in which instance they beat Saint Étienne.

Clubs relegated: Metz, Bordeaux and Saint Étienne

The 10-time champion of France, Saint Étienne lost the category in a tie that was marked by the invasion of the field of their desperate fans and upset by the result. For their part, Metz and Bourdeux finished the 2021/22 campaign as the worst clubs in Ligue 1.