Where can you watch The Morning Show, by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Apple TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ will premiere its second season this friday september 17, with two new chapters. This puts an end to a break of almost two waiting damages since the first season came out in 2019.

‘The Morning Show’ will continue to have Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carrell and Billy Crudup, among others. In addition, this season a new addition has been made, that of Julianna Margulies from ‘The Good Wife’.

The series is based on Brian Stelter’s book, “Top of the Morning,” and focuses on the lives of two characters. On the one hand, Alex Levi, a presenter of a television program that stands out on the television grid.

For another, Mitch Kesslerhis former partner of fifteen years who was fired for sexual conduct.

Along the way, a rival will appear who wants to take Alex’s position, Bradley Jackson.

The series received awards for its first season. Billy Crudup took over the Emmy for his role, and the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston also got the SAG award as an improved actress in a series of dramas. In addition, the series was nominated by the Television Critics Association for best new series.

Where to watch ‘The Morning Show’?

The first two chapters of the second season will be available starting this Friday, September 17 on the Apple TV platform. Every week a new episode will be added. In addition, the first season is also available.

