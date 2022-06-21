When do ‘Fortnite’ arena points reset? This is what you should know

ads

With online Battle Royale games like Fortnite, developers continually add new seasons to keep the content interesting and introduce new features, modes, skins, and more to the game. Chapter 3 Season 3 of the popular free-to-play title is all about vibes, but players are already thinking about the arena points they’ve earned. These points tend to reset after a certain amount of time, but when will they reset this season?

When do arena points reset in ‘Fortnite’? What to expect from Chapter 3, Season 3.

As with the start of every new season of Fortnite, players will need to start again at Tier 1 for their battle pass, regardless of how far they’ve progressed in the previous season. Even if you’ve managed to max out your battle pass and hit level 100, when a new season starts, everyone starts out on the same playing field.

Because of this, arena points are supposed to reset at the start of the season.

Source: Epic Games

Between seasons, Fortnite has a short downtime when maintenance is done and the new update is incorporated into the game. It is during this time period that arena points are reset. This means that when you log back in and start the new season, your arena points will be zero.

We have a guide on when each Fortnite season is scheduled to end, so if you’re wondering how long you have before your points reset, it’s best to check it out for the most up-to-date information.

For example, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is currently scheduled to end on October 2, 2022. Unless the developers change this end date, you can expect your current arena points to be good until then. After that, when Season 4 is brought into the game, you and all other players will go back to having zero arena points.

Unfortunately, there is no way to transfer your points from one season to another. When they reset, they reset for everyone, regardless of your level in the game at the time.

